ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner

A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New York Post

Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mom’s boyfriend: affidavit

The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...
MORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy