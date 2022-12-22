The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...

