Mom Of 5 Dies After Backyard Firepit Accident; 11-Year-Old Severely Injured
A Florida mother of five died following a firepit accident in her backyard.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
toofab.com
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner
A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mom’s boyfriend: affidavit
The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Some Uvalde Victims Were Still Alive When Medics Reached Them In The Classroom But They Were Not Immediately Taken To The Hospital
A lack of coordination between law enforcement and medical staff further delayed critical care to victims who were still alive, according to a report by the Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and the Washington Post.
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
Man charged with murder of woman outside a nightclub last month
The man who killed a 28-year-old woman outside a nightclub last month has been officially charged with First Degree murder
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
