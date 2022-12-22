Read full article on original website
Black-Owned ‘Culturs Lifestyle Network’ Aims To Bring The Beauty Of Global Culture To Your Door
The Culturs global multicultural lifestyle network activates 21st-century diversity by creating media, products and experiences that embrace hidden diversity. A certified black-owned business with a social mission, Culturs focuses on “in-between” cultural populations, including multi-ethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color – because everyone should feel like they matter.
ScienceBlog.com
Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids
"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
Artists all over the world, regardless of their gender, earn considerably less than professionals in occupations requiring similar levels of education and qualifications. But there’s an additional income penalty for artists who are female. In an analysis of gender differences in the incomes of professional artists in Australia that we undertook in 2020, we found the creative incomes of women were 30% less than those of men. This is true even after allowing for differences in such things as hours worked, education and training, time spent in childcare and so on. This income penalty on women artists was greater than...
MedicalXpress
What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions, and why now's a good time to share again
Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have—perhaps intentionally—let fade our memories of 5 kilometer-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore.
Elle
Culture Conversations: 5 Things We Learned About The Power Of Community At ELLE’s Event
Community, culture and careers are three central themes in many of our lives, but how often do we consider their crossover?. That’s what we explored at our panel event in partnership with the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts (CSVPA), where guests were treated to drinks and canapés ahead of a scintillating conversation with Mursal Hedayat, CEO of Chatterbox, Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO of The Dots, and England rugby legend Katy Daley-Mclean. Together with host Natasha Bird, Executive Editor of ELLE, they discussed the ways in which culture shapes our behaviour and the importance of finding a sense of belonging.
marriage.com
Importance of Intergenerational Relationship – 5 Things to Remember
Aging parents play a key role in families but also need to remain socially connected. In the US, it is estimated that 15.2% of the population is 65 years or older. Therefore, it is crucial to promote relationships between older and younger generations. What, though, does this have to do...
KTEN.com
Helping Our Children Deal with Big Feelings and Emotions: 4 Tips or Practices We Can All Benefit From
Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
parentingforbrain.com
7 Benefits Of Mindful Parenting And How To Practice It
| Mindfulness and Meditation | Benefits of Mindfulness in Mindful Parenting | How To Practice Mindful Parenting |. Mindful parenting is to apply mindfulness to parenting by paying attention to the child and parenting intentionally, presently, and non-judgmentally1. Mindfulness is about being here and now, in the moment....
