UK Strikes latest: National highways workers to stage industrial action as travellers brace for inconvenience

National Highways workers will go on strike from today until Christmas Day in the latest phase of industrial action by the biggest civil service union ahead of the festive season.

The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives, in London and south-east England .

The four-day walkout by workers who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the roads follows action by colleagues in Yorkshire and Humber, north-west and north-east England.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re aware our action is likely to inconvenience travelers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today if the government puts more money on the table.”

Earlier, health leaders warned of a knock-on effect on NHS from two consecutive strikes by frontline workers combined with rising winter pressures.

Senior health figures have said the “fallout from strike action is likely to spill over into the coming days” with high levels of emergency demand from patients who have delayed seeking care .