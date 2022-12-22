ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Winter storm: Blizzard continues to pummel US; 690K still without power

A powerful winter storm continued to pummel much of the U.S. on Saturday morning, with blizzards, freezing rain and life-threatening cold for people traveling during the Christmas holiday. More than 175 million people nationwide remain under wind chill alerts Saturday morning, CNN reported. That includes both wind chill warnings and...
BUFFALO, NY
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
The Clarion Ledger

Freezing conditions for southern Mississippi before Christmas, National Weather Service predicts

ATLANTA – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. The incoming arctic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the National Weather Service...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy