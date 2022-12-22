ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters

“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Made NBA History On Christmas Day

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers starred in an epic battle on Christmas day. Against all odds, Darvin Ham‘s team had the Mavericks against the wall, leading by double digits after the first two quarters. Then, the Mavs came out of the locker room looking like a bulldozer,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Warriors get Yuletide revenge on Dillon Brooks

This March, Dillon Brooks said the Grizzlies were building a dynasty. Unfortunately, that dynasty keeps running into the Warriors. Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State upset Memphis on Christmas Day. Once again, Brooks was in the center of the action, especially when Klay Thompson drew a technical for taunting Brooks as he fell after Thompson hit a jumper.
MEMPHIS, TN

