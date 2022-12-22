Read full article on original website
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Rematch In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
Every season, there are a few days on the NBA calendar that stick out more than others. If you're an avid NBA fan, you already know that Christmas is one of the most important days for the league. For many, it's the point of the season when they start watching...
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters
“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Lakers Fans Are Furious After They Lost To The Hornets: "Lakers Wasted Brons Final Years"
After some difficult games against the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers were set to get some respite as they took on the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets were down near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and came into the game after losing nine of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Three Toronto Raptors Players In A Proposed Trade By An NBA Analyst
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that need a major revamp if they're going to achieve anything of significance this season. After a mini-resurgence, Anthony Davis getting injured again has tanked the team's record once more and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference once again.
Dallas Mavericks Made NBA History On Christmas Day
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers starred in an epic battle on Christmas day. Against all odds, Darvin Ham‘s team had the Mavericks against the wall, leading by double digits after the first two quarters. Then, the Mavs came out of the locker room looking like a bulldozer,...
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
Warriors get Yuletide revenge on Dillon Brooks
This March, Dillon Brooks said the Grizzlies were building a dynasty. Unfortunately, that dynasty keeps running into the Warriors. Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State upset Memphis on Christmas Day. Once again, Brooks was in the center of the action, especially when Klay Thompson drew a technical for taunting Brooks as he fell after Thompson hit a jumper.
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
