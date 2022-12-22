ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout

A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy