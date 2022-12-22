Read full article on original website
Warriors Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If there’s a simple solution at hand, why look for a complex one? That principle holds in the NBA as well. Realistically, there’s a simple formula for success in this league: surround elite playmakers with elite shooters. The Golden State Warriors have put their own twist on that...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Michael Jordan has a chat with Stephen Jackson And Matt Barnes during NASCAR event.
"I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas” — Kevin Durant accepts the blame for Brooklyn Nets having a day off on Christmas
At least they get to be home with family and friends.
Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout
A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Will Only Trade Both First-Round Picks Under One Special Condition
At this point, it has been well documented that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka values his team's last reaming first-round picks very highly. Even after last season's disaster, and a 13-18 record so far this season, he has resisted the pressure to give up the picks for some much-needed help for his stars.
Nuggets' Jeff Green out at least four weeks with fractured hand, sprained finger
During the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 120-107 victory against the Trail Blazers, Nuggets power forward Jeff Green sprained his left finger and fractured his left hand, the team has announced (Twitter link). Denver notes that Green is set to have his hand reassessed in four weeks. The 36-year-old...
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
