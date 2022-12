No. 12 Washington and No. 20 Texas look to move closer to a return to national prominence when they square off Thursday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. The contest pits two of the nation's best offenses, although the Longhorns will be depleted on that side of the ball. Two of their top running backs -- consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson and key backup Roschon Johnson -- have both opted out.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO