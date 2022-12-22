Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, improved Argentina weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Friday, but the market was set to end the week marginally lower as forecasts of rains in drought-hit Argentina's farm belt eased supply concerns. Wheat firmed, with the market on track for a positive finish this week as extremely...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans end day up 18¢ | Wednesday, December 7, 2022
At the close, corn is up 5¢ and soybeans are up 18¢. Wheat also ended the day in the green with CBOT wheat up 20¢, KC wheat up 19¢, and Minneapolis wheat up 6¢. Livestock, however, are in the red. Live cattle are down 3¢. Lean hogs are down 40¢. Feeder cattle are down 68¢.
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
marketplace.org
Farm income projected to rise again
American farmers are having a good year. That’s the headline from the USDA’s updated Farm Sector Income Forecast, which now anticipates that high commodity prices and other factors will push U.S. farm income up nearly 14% for 2022 over last year. That’s despite record increases in the cost of things like fertilizer, fuel, labor and other agricultural inputs.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans lifts on exports; Argentine forecast caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
CNBC
Oil falls by $1/bbl as rate hike fears outweigh tighter U.S. stockpiles
Oil fell by around $1 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as the impact of tighter U.S. crude stocks due to a winter storm in the United States was outweighed by fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and China's rising COVID-19 cases would dent demand. Brent crude futures...
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 7-10 cents, wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 2-4 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Frost damage fears for U.S. crops lift wheat prices
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by concerns of frost damage from low temperatures forecast for the U.S. Plains over the weekend, while corn and soybean prices also edged up. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat weakened, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat crops in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Freezing temperatures threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive week as frigid temperatures threaten winter wheat crops across the U.S. Plains and into the Midwest. Fresh export activity in soybeans and corn added support, though gains were limited by much-needed rainfall in Argentina...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat firms as icy conditions hit U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Friday, as growers across the U.S. Great Plains look for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.76 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active wheat contract gained 2.99%, its second straight week of higher movement and the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 30. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 8-3/4 cents to $8.74-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat firmed 9-1/2 cents to close at $9.31-3/4 a bushel. * Snow, strong winds and temperatures well below freezing have threatened dormant hard red winter wheat crops across the U.S. Great Plains, especially where a lack of snow cover leaves the plants vulnerable to the cold. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat dips, underpinned by winterkill threat
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday, stepping back from nearly three-week highs the day prior, as the potential for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract lost 5-1/2 cents to $7.62-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $7.77 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 334,200 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said. * Germany's winter wheat planted area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, the national statistics agency estimated. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
Heavy rains forecast to bring first relief to Argentina's dry fields
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Abundant rains will for the first time this cycle bring relief to Argentina's parched farming heartland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as a historic drought has prevented many farmers from planting their fields. The lack of rainfall...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures eased on Thursday, as harsh cold conditions delayed slaughter operations, analysts said. Summer month futures climbed to contract highs as traders anticipate lower cattle supplies, possibly exacerbated by icy conditions. "We're seeing those prices in April push through the roof....
Comments / 0