CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

