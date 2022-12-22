Read full article on original website
Related
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping pushed for the settlement of energy trades in the yuan. At a summit with Arab leaders, Xi said China would continue importing large amounts of oil. Settling more trade in the yuan could weaken the US dollar's global dominance in the long run. At...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday. The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
Agriculture Online
Indian institutions 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops - govt
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian institutions are deeply engaged in the development Of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, including rice, wheat and sugarcane, to improve their stress tolerance, yield and quality, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das) © Copyright Thomson...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-More exports, stronger baht send Thai rates to over 6-month high
More demand for rice from Asian countries - Thai trader. New season crop supplies cap price rise - Indian exporter. Dec 22 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Thailand this week rose to their highest since early June on the back of increasing shipments and a stronger baht, while cheaper rates for the staple in India kept orders rolling in.
rigzone.com
Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, has announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Nahara-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 8,097 feet and encountered hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene...
Agriculture Online
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea
The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans lifts on exports; Argentine forecast caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-India replaces COVID-era free food programme with cheaper scheme
Ending pandemic-era free food programme may cool prices. India to provide already highly subsidised food for free. NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will ends its COVID-19 era free food programme on Dec. 31 and replace it with a cheaper programme that will save the government nearly $20 billion in the next 12 months.
China COVID deaths probably running above 5,000 per day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - More than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, health data firm Airfinity estimated, offering a dramatic contrast to official data from Beijing on the country's current outbreak.
Comments / 0