Chicago, IL

Clayton News Daily

Hawks win big, hand Pistons fifth straight loss

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 52 points and the Atlanta Hawks defeated visiting Detroit 130-105, handing the Pistons their fifth straight loss. Young was 9-for-15 from the field and scored 26 points, ending his streak of 30-point games at three. He had 13 assists for his 16th double-double of the season and had only one turnover.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Lakers F Anthony Davis (foot) sidelined indefinitely

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the team said Friday. Previous reports said the eight-time All-Star big man would be sidelined for at least a month. Davis was injured during a 126-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on Dec....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Hawks recognize Michael Willis as Jr. NBA Coach of the Year nominee

ATLANTA — On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta. In February 2022, Willis led the boys basketball team at Centennial Academy to their first championship in their first season in the Atlanta Public Schools Middle School Basketball League. Willis and his team overcame numerous barriers to win the championship, such as not having a standard gym on campus to practice and play games at.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ravens smother Falcons for 10th victory

Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday. Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5)...
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Bills run over Bears, clinch third straight AFC East title

Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title. Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field,...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Offense Frozen in First Half vs. Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to warm up in the locker room as they trail 14-3 to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. By staying warm and huddled away from the below-freezing temperatures in Baltimore, the team hopes the offense can catch some fire. The offensive performance...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Greg Joseph's last-second 61-yard FG lifts Vikings over Giants

Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 home win over the New York Giants on Saturday. Kirk Cousins went 34-of-48 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (12-3).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots. Hendrickson...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons vs. Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson OUT - But Who Else?

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens are set for battle on Christmas Eve - but several players on each side won't get the present of suiting up. Perhaps the most noteworthy is Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out on Thursday with a knee injury. He'll be replaced by third-year pro Tyler Huntley, who's battling through a shoulder ailment of his own. Moreover, starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) were also officially listed as out following practice Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Eliminated From Playoffs Following Loss vs. Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons have officially punched their ticket ... to the couch this postseason. Following the team's loss Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, coupled with wins by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, the team cannot win the NFC South and are eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta United sign veteran GK Quentin Westberg

Atlanta United announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for the 2023 season on Friday. The 36-year-old Frenchman recorded 10 clean sheets in 68 games with Toronto FC over the past four seasons. "Quentin is a proven goalkeeper in MLS and Europe, and we are excited to welcome him...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Alex Ovechkin scores twice, passes Gordie Howe for No. 2 all-time

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd career goals on Friday against the visiting Winnipeg Jets, passing Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time list. Ovechkin, 37, drew within 93 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals. Ovechkin's second...
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Report: Phillies Sign Eight-Time All-Star Craig Kimbrel

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies reportedly inked their latest free agent on Friday after agreeing to terms with eight-time All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is reportedly for one year and will net the 14-year veteran $10 million, per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

