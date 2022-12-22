Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks win big, hand Pistons fifth straight loss
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 52 points and the Atlanta Hawks defeated visiting Detroit 130-105, handing the Pistons their fifth straight loss. Young was 9-for-15 from the field and scored 26 points, ending his streak of 30-point games at three. He had 13 assists for his 16th double-double of the season and had only one turnover.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Clayton News Daily
Lakers F Anthony Davis (foot) sidelined indefinitely
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the team said Friday. Previous reports said the eight-time All-Star big man would be sidelined for at least a month. Davis was injured during a 126-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on Dec....
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks recognize Michael Willis as Jr. NBA Coach of the Year nominee
ATLANTA — On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta. In February 2022, Willis led the boys basketball team at Centennial Academy to their first championship in their first season in the Atlanta Public Schools Middle School Basketball League. Willis and his team overcame numerous barriers to win the championship, such as not having a standard gym on campus to practice and play games at.
Clayton News Daily
Ravens smother Falcons for 10th victory
Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday. Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5)...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Finding Rhythm? 3 Takeaways From 17-9 Loss vs. Ravens
The Atlanta Falcons dropped their fourth straight game, this time on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in the 17-9 loss. The loss will be marked by the offensive struggles to punch the ball into the endzone despite the promising performance of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in his second career start.
Clayton News Daily
Bills run over Bears, clinch third straight AFC East title
Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title. Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field,...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Offense Frozen in First Half vs. Ravens
The Atlanta Falcons are trying to warm up in the locker room as they trail 14-3 to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. By staying warm and huddled away from the below-freezing temperatures in Baltimore, the team hopes the offense can catch some fire. The offensive performance...
Clayton News Daily
Greg Joseph's last-second 61-yard FG lifts Vikings over Giants
Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 home win over the New York Giants on Saturday. Kirk Cousins went 34-of-48 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (12-3).
Clayton News Daily
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots. Hendrickson...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons vs. Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson OUT - But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens are set for battle on Christmas Eve - but several players on each side won't get the present of suiting up. Perhaps the most noteworthy is Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out on Thursday with a knee injury. He'll be replaced by third-year pro Tyler Huntley, who's battling through a shoulder ailment of his own. Moreover, starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) were also officially listed as out following practice Thursday.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Eliminated From Playoffs Following Loss vs. Ravens
The Atlanta Falcons have officially punched their ticket ... to the couch this postseason. Following the team's loss Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, coupled with wins by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, the team cannot win the NFC South and are eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta United sign veteran GK Quentin Westberg
Atlanta United announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for the 2023 season on Friday. The 36-year-old Frenchman recorded 10 clean sheets in 68 games with Toronto FC over the past four seasons. "Quentin is a proven goalkeeper in MLS and Europe, and we are excited to welcome him...
Clayton News Daily
Alex Ovechkin scores twice, passes Gordie Howe for No. 2 all-time
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd career goals on Friday against the visiting Winnipeg Jets, passing Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time list. Ovechkin, 37, drew within 93 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals. Ovechkin's second...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Phillies Sign Eight-Time All-Star Craig Kimbrel
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies reportedly inked their latest free agent on Friday after agreeing to terms with eight-time All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is reportedly for one year and will net the 14-year veteran $10 million, per...
Comments / 0