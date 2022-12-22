ATLANTA — On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta. In February 2022, Willis led the boys basketball team at Centennial Academy to their first championship in their first season in the Atlanta Public Schools Middle School Basketball League. Willis and his team overcame numerous barriers to win the championship, such as not having a standard gym on campus to practice and play games at.

