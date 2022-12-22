ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Colorado Home for $1.6 Million — See Inside!

The A&E star is saying goodbye to his six-bedroom, three-bathroom property Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is looking for a change in scenery!  On December 19, the A&E star, 69, sold the Castle Rock, Colo. home that he shared with wife Francie Frane for $1.6 million. The sprawling property is spread out across 9.29 acres and boasts six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and endless views of Colorado's rocky terrain. Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.  "When Francie and Dog were ready to sell...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Independent

Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m

A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
EDWARDS, CO
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
101.9 KING FM

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Video captures BASE jumper slam into Utah cliff, dangle above ground

Heart-stopping footage shows the moment a BASE jumper smashed into the side of a Utah cliff and dangled 100 feet above the ground from his parachute. The jumper was knocked unconscious by the collision but was alive when he was rescued and airlifted out of Kane Creek Canyon more than an hour after the death-defying accident Saturday, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. Video of the footage was taken by a family visiting Moab on vacation who had stopped to watch a half-dozen or so jumpers making their descent from the top of a tall cliff, KSL-TV reported. “It’s a spectacular canyon with...
MOAB, UT
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

