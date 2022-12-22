ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. gets major injury update vs. Spurs after month-long absence

The Orlando Magic are inarguably playing their best basketball of the season. The Magic have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss the result of some inexplicable crunch-time blunders. That stretch includes two victories against the then-Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, as well. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have done an incredible job holding down the fort, but it’s about to get better for the Magic with the impending return of starting center Wendell Carter Jr.
ORLANDO, FL
dallasexpress.com

Mavericks Rebound to Beat the Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks avenged their Monday night loss to Minnesota, defeating the Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of what would have been his seventh triple-double this season. Tim Hardaway...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

When Craig Hodges made 19 straight shots in the Three-Point Contest

Craig Hodges may be one of the most prolific three-point shooters you might not have heard of. A 6-foot-2 guard from Illinois, Hodges played for the Chicago Bulls for four seasons and won two NBA titles—in 1991 and 1992—functioning as a release valve for the team’s all-star players, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He also made history during his time in the league during the 1991 NBA All-Star Festivities, namely the three-point contest.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

DeMar DeRozan psyched out Jalen Brunson at foul line, then made the game-winner

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks played for the third time in 10 days on Friday night. The two teams were expected to be in the same tier of Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they’re headed in opposite directions to start the year: the Knicks have been surging in Dec. to climb up to the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Bulls have lost so many close games to push them outside of the play-in picture as the conference’s No. 11 seed.
CHICAGO, IL

