ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC lineman Andrew Vorhees will rehab his injury -- no Cotton Bowl, will prepare for NFL draft

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HljNe_0jqxQRbe00

Andrew Vorhees has played his last game as a USC Trojan. With four weeks between the Pac-12 Championship Game (which he missed due to injury) and the 2023 Cotton Bowl against Tulane, there was a possibility that Vorhees might play in the game and get a final football showcase before the NFL scouting combine and the 2023 NFL draft next April.

On Wednesday, the news came down from Lincoln Riley, who said that Vorhees wants to get fully healthy and prepare for the NFL. That brings his decorated USC career to a close.

Vorhees will be projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick, attempting to achieve what Austin Jackson and Alijah Vera-Tucker also did. Everyone saw his value to this team and to the USC program in the Pac-12 title game. Not having Vorhees on the field mattered against a physical Utah frontline. Mason Murphy was no match for Utah’s backup defensive linemen. Vorhees would have created a much more favorable set of matchups at the line of scrimmage.

Vorhees was a true iron man for USC:

The enormity of his contributions is matched only by the quality of his character and leadership. Andrew Vorhees will be remembered as a very significant USC Trojan, not just a good one. He made sure Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era was a success. He helped Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy. The USC community is immensely grateful to Andrew Vorhees for everything he has given USC over the past several years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's too bad USC is leaving for the Big Ten, because Lincoln Riley-Dan Lanning would have been fun

Lincoln Riley landed some huge prospects in the transfer portal. Dan Lanning struck back with a huge early signing period statement on Wednesday. It’s unfortunate we aren’t going to see Riley and Lanning maintain an on-field coaching rivalry over the next decade, because they would have been in position to develop quite a battle in the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White

Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy