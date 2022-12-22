Read full article on original website
Warriors' Jordan Poole heckled during game against Nets: 'Draymond punched you'
A video surfaced in October showing a physical altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a team practice.
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday night, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred...
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.
Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd in NHL history
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. He received a drop pass from Dylan Strome at the top of the right circle and slid a wrist shot between the pads of David Rittich with 1:28 left in the period.
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in...
Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders.
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
Dallas 112, Houston 106
DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game's top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue...
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118.
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
