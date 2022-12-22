RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO