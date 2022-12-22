ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag

Berniece “Dude” Alma Maag, 89, of Salisbury, MO, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home in Salisbury. Berniece was born May 28, 1933 in Wien, Missouri the daughter of Anthony John and Katherine Frances (Noll) Long. She married Leo William Maag on April 11, 1953 in Wien, Missouri and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.
Moberly man hospitalized after sliding off road

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
