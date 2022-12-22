ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
NORFOLK, VA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke

Imagine amazing mountains, incredible viewpoints and historical museums; all of this is at your fingertips on this magnificent road trip from Charlotte to Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke. You will also get the opportunity to drive one of “America's favorite drives”, the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. A road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy