Annapolis, MD

visitannapolis.org

Historic Annapolis Pub Crawl

**Note: This article was updated on December 21, 2022. Whether past or in the making, Annapolis is a showcase of history. From its prominent placement along the Eastern Barbary Coast of North America to its rich colonial history and beautiful curation of colorful homes and cobblestone streets. Annapolis has historical landmarks and no shortage of historic restaurants and pubs.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

What's Up? This Weekend 12/22

Celebrate the Holidays with Chelsey Green and the Green Project! Chelsey Green and her ensemble – The Green Project – celebrate the Christmas season with their Holiday single, Sleigh Ride released in December 2015. Contemporary, festive and soulful, this original interpretation of a favorite Holiday classic illustrates violin re-identified.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club

As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases

A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
COLUMBIA, MD

Community Policy