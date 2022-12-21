Read full article on original website
Historic Annapolis Pub Crawl
**Note: This article was updated on December 21, 2022. Whether past or in the making, Annapolis is a showcase of history. From its prominent placement along the Eastern Barbary Coast of North America to its rich colonial history and beautiful curation of colorful homes and cobblestone streets. Annapolis has historical landmarks and no shortage of historic restaurants and pubs.
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 30: Bringing the next Governor to Costas and Heavy Seas for Dundalk inspiration
The thirtieth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured the next Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, along with some old friends to celebrate the end of another marathon tour of The Free State. Follow along...
Banneker-Douglass Museum's Harriet Tubman Statue Vandalized, Annapolis police are investigating the incident
What's Up? This Weekend 12/22
Celebrate the Holidays with Chelsey Green and the Green Project! Chelsey Green and her ensemble – The Green Project – celebrate the Christmas season with their Holiday single, Sleigh Ride released in December 2015. Contemporary, festive and soulful, this original interpretation of a favorite Holiday classic illustrates violin re-identified.
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club
As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
All-woman wrestling team from Queen Anne's County making Maryland history
CENTREVILLE, Md. — Some student-athletes are "pinning" their way to a new chapter for their high school. Wednesday night, an all-women's wrestling team hosted its first-ever dual meet. An all-women's wrestling team is making history at Queen Anne's County High School. Coach David Stricker got the idea for an...
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Cherry Hill gave back to families in need at fourth annual Winter Wonderland
In Cherry Hill, they were also spreading some cheer for families at the restoring inner city hope or the rich program.
Power outages, downed trees hit Baltimore area on wintry Friday
Reports of downed trees and widespread power outages were affecting central Maryland, as an arctic blast moved in on a windy and rainy Friday.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022
From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases
A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
