Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson speaks out on blowing crucial FTs in loss to Bulls
Jalen Brunson just had one of his most heartbreaking moments as a member of the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old blew two crucial free throws late in the game that ended up seeing the Knicks fall to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117. To be fair, the Bulls needed an ice-cold DeMar...
Albany Herald
Hawks Honor Their ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year’ Nominee
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, Michael Willis, for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Albany Herald
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
Albany Herald
Ravens smother Falcons for 10th victory
Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday. Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5)...
Albany Herald
NBA on Christmas: Lakers vs. Mavericks Picks, Odds, and Best Bets
For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
Albany Herald
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won.
Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. gets major injury update vs. Spurs after month-long absence
The Orlando Magic are inarguably playing their best basketball of the season. The Magic have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss the result of some inexplicable crunch-time blunders. That stretch includes two victories against the then-Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, as well. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have done an incredible job holding down the fort, but it’s about to get better for the Magic with the impending return of starting center Wendell Carter Jr.
Albany Herald
Clinging to playoff hopes, Falcons visit Ravens for Saturday showdown
For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams. If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
dallasexpress.com
Mavericks Rebound to Beat the Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks avenged their Monday night loss to Minnesota, defeating the Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of what would have been his seventh triple-double this season. Tim Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
Yardbarker
When Craig Hodges made 19 straight shots in the Three-Point Contest
Craig Hodges may be one of the most prolific three-point shooters you might not have heard of. A 6-foot-2 guard from Illinois, Hodges played for the Chicago Bulls for four seasons and won two NBA titles—in 1991 and 1992—functioning as a release valve for the team’s all-star players, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He also made history during his time in the league during the 1991 NBA All-Star Festivities, namely the three-point contest.
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan NBA Finals Comparison
This is a very interesting NBA Finals comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Luka Doncic scores 50 points in Mavs win, while Bulls overcome 44-points from RJ Barrett and Knicks
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.
SB Nation
DeMar DeRozan psyched out Jalen Brunson at foul line, then made the game-winner
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks played for the third time in 10 days on Friday night. The two teams were expected to be in the same tier of Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they’re headed in opposite directions to start the year: the Knicks have been surging in Dec. to climb up to the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Bulls have lost so many close games to push them outside of the play-in picture as the conference’s No. 11 seed.
Comments / 0