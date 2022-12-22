The Orlando Magic are inarguably playing their best basketball of the season. The Magic have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss the result of some inexplicable crunch-time blunders. That stretch includes two victories against the then-Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, as well. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have done an incredible job holding down the fort, but it’s about to get better for the Magic with the impending return of starting center Wendell Carter Jr.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO