Son of famed American painter Gregory Gillespie is convicted of taking part in January 6 riots
The son of renowned American painter Gregory Gillespie was convicted Friday of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Warren visits Durfee to announce $14 million in federal money for Fall River
FALL RIVER — Sen. Elizabeth Warren was at B.M.C. Durfee High School on Friday touting $14 million in federal funding for the city aimed at offsetting environmental dangers, including lead water pipes and diesel school buses. “Fall River has had to bear the burden of air pollution and water...
Major Susan Knick Views Working For The Chamber As Her Most Enjoyable Job
Susan Elizabeth Knick has spent nearly a decade living in the Alleghany Highlands where she has worked part-time for the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. Born in Waltham, Mass. in 1954, Knick graduated from Milford High School in 1972, attended Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1976. Knick recalled, “My junior year in college I enlisted in the Army’s college junior program and went to basic training between my junior and senior year.” She performed so well in basic training that the U.S. Army paid for her tuition to finish...
