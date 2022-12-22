Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries called Trump's 2016 election victory a 'hoax,' referred to him as 'so-called' president
Incoming House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., denied the legitimacy of "so-called" President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, calling it a “hoax."
Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden
Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid
A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
Biden greets Zelensky at White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began. Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out…
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’
A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a political stunt.
Hunter Biden spotted in New York as congressional probe heats up
Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, was seen Wednesday roaming the SoHo neighborhood of New York City near the gallery where his artwork has been displayed.
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
Biden earned political capital this fall. He’s quietly spending it.
The president and his team are making moves ahead of a likely 2024 announcement.
White House says Georgia voters should look to Biden's record in runoff
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Georgia runoff voters should have President Joe Biden's record in mind as they cast ballots Tuesday.
8 bad things that have happened to Trump in the 3 weeks since he launched his presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump formally announced his third run for president on Nov. 15 — and the first three weeks of his campaign haven't exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, it's "hard to imagine a worse first month of a presidential campaign than Trump has had," Politico's Kyle Cheney noted. "It's been nothing but nightmares so far," agreed Alayna Treene at Axios. "He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making." Here's a short list of things things that have gone wrong for Trump since his Mar-a-Lago campaign rollout: Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Sen....
Feehery: Don’t make Biden a martyr
It’s not easy to stop a president from winning reelection. It’s a lot harder if the opposition party makes the president a martyr. There is a plausible scenario that the economy will come roaring back over the next two years. Inflation is starting to ebb. The Federal Reserve is considering taking its foot off…
Lindsey Graham torches Biden's 'unconscionable' disregard of border crisis: 'He doesn't give a d---'
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized President Biden for being "disconnected" from Americans and explained his support for the massive Senate spending bill.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The simmering race to protect Biden on the Hill
The battle to become President JOE BIDEN’s top defender on Capitol Hill is on. With Republicans sharpening their investigative knives for Biden (this week, House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY released a list of more than a dozen lines of inquiry into the administration), the race to succeed outgoing Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-N.Y.) as the top Dem on the House Oversight Committee is raging at a fever pitch.
