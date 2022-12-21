Read full article on original website
thiel.edu
Thiel College SAAC advisor and student leaders appointed
GREENVILLE, Pa.—Thiel College Director of Athletics Jason Fautas recently announced that men’s head soccer coach Zack Walters will serve as advisor to the athletics department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. A Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is made up of student-athletes, who seek to provide insight on the student-athlete experience....
thiel.edu
Thiel College announces Dean’s List for Fall 2022
GREENVILLE, Pa.-- Three-hundred-fifty-nine students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. A student must attain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled full time to be eligible for the Dean’s List at the College. Students on the Dean’s List appear below, grouped by hometown and state. The second column is class year with FY representing first-year students.
