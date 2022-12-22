ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge

Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
COLUMBUS, OH
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
VERSAILLES, OH
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek

Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LANCASTER, OH
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
TIPP CITY, OH
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Worthington Christian thwarts Utica's quest

Worthington Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Utica in a 72-57 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Utica after the first quarter.
UTICA, OH
Lewistown Indian Lake squeaks past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in tight tilt

The cardiac kids of Lewistown Indian Lake unleashed every advantage to outlast McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-46 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Spencerville and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Richwood North Union on December 14 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia

Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
XENIA, OH
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus

Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
BUCYRUS, OH
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley

New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
Van Buren can't hang with Columbus Grove

Columbus Grove pushed past Van Buren for a 60-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Grove and Van Buren faced off on January 23, 2021 at Van Buren High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Bertha M. Campbell

Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
GALION, OH

