FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Repairers of the Breach Christmas lunch warms hearts
The bitterly cold temperatures made for a busy week for warming shelters. Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach was open 24/7 for days, but they still found time to celebrate Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer
Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Miss Wisconsin 2022; previous title holder now Miss America
MADISON, Wis. - The new Miss Wisconsin 2022 is Kylene Spanbauer of Fond Du Lac, who was previously Miss Harbor Cities 2022. According to a news release, Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 and placed as the first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the previous Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023 and could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm. At...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Lutheran senior brings Christmas spirit to Vikings hoops
MILWAUKEE - Her grandfather encouraged her love of basketball by playing pick-up in her driveway, and now she's part of a team on the rise that has some lofty goals. That's what makes Noel Greene this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "Our team has been great this year," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Community Projects for Seniors' Christmas meals for 36th year
MILWAUKEE - They could have spent Christmas morning at home with their own families, but for the 36th year in a row, a Milwaukee nonprofit came together to ensure some of our most vulnerable neighbors were taken care of on Christmas, and it all started with food. Inside the Annunciation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 29th and Lisbon; 1 woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near 29th and Lisbon on Saturday, Dec 24. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter in ICU after West Allis multi-vehicle crash
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Mequon Fire Department firefighter Josh Lipp sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash in West Allis Friday morning, Dec. 23. A woman died as a result of the crash. One person was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donations help Milwaukee youth center spread joy after gifts stolen
MILWAUKEE - The season of giving was in full swing this Christmas Eve. New Hope Youth and Family Services brought kids joy by handing out presents at a group home after, earlier this week, founders said burglars broke into their building and stole coats, televisions and gifts meant for kids.
