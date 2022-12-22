Read full article on original website
17-year-old girl dies at treatment facility in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old girl has died while attending a treatment facility in Southern Utah. Officials said they were called out Tuesday a short time before 5 p.m. to the Diamond Ranch Academy on Sand Hallow Road in Hurricane on reports of a sick collapsed individual. Staff...
GALLERY: Crews demolish longtime landmark in downtown St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A longtime landmark in St. George was demolished Friday morning. Locals came to the spot where the historic Flood Street chapel stood for nearly 70 years. Construction crews left a pallet of bricks for locals to take home to remember the historic church. The...
Company raising money for charity makes false claims
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A company raising money for charity has been accused of making false claims. Employees from the Washington County School District videotaped a group of people raising money for suicide prevention over the course of two days in Washington County at a Wal-Mart and Harmon's Grocery shop.
