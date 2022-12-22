Read full article on original website
Auto-pedestrian crash at dim Redwood Road intersection leaves man in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in critical condition after being struck by a car while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road in West Valley City. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, shortly before 6:50 p.m. at the 3600 South intersection.
Silver Alert canceled for 61-year-old man from Ogden who suffers from dementia
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for for John Eugene Lodge was canceled on Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been activated for a 61-year-old man in Ogden who suffers from dementia. Officials said John Eugene Lodge was last seen Saturday around 12:00 a.m. with an...
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports
12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
