11 Contact Center Statistics to Know in 2023
Contact center trends have accelerated over the last two years. Digital channels have dominated customer engagement, while contact center platforms embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver efficiency and personalization. Today, customers have developed higher expectations for how businesses offer customer service. To gain insights on providing a better customer experience, here are contact center statistics you need to know.
How to Write a Retail Return Policy (& Free Templates)
Your return policy isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when starting a retail business, but it’s certainly important. Writing a return policy, which sets the terms and conditions under which customers can receive a refund or exchange items they’ve purchased, is important for any retailer. These policies are meant to protect both the business and customer by keeping the terms of the transaction transparent.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
Zoho Invoice Review: Pricing, Features & Alternatives 2023
Zoho Invoice is an absolutely free invoicing app for freelancers and small businesses. It features excellent invoicing functionality and can integrate with other Zoho apps for increased productivity and collaboration. It includes features, such as project billing, reporting, and template customization. Zoho Invoice is the best fit for small businesses that are looking for free invoicing solutions.
