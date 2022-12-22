ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

kjluradio.com

Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44

The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze

Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 22 AM Weather – Winter blast arrives in the Ozarks

Happy Thursday! Are you ready for this? I guess the better question is, can we ever be ready for wind chills THIS cold?. We are starting off this morning warmer than average. Don’t let it fool you. The cold front will quickly move through and temperatures will plummet. Our greatest concern will be the wind chills, which will drop into the negatives by 10am. By 4pm, the wind chill will be around -20.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd

An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The threat of a flash freeze and black ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon

UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
LEBANON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound traffic along I-44 MM 43.4 was halted as road crews work to move a stalled vehicle. MoDOT’s I-44 traffic camera located at the scene showed emergency vehicles in an empty eastbound lane near MM 43.4 Thursday afternoon (below). The incident was reported around 2:20 PM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

