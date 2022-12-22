Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
NWS-Shreveport monitors Arctic Blast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation. Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.
KSLA
Staying cold through Christmas, but not freezing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! It is going to be a nice day today and that freeze warning is going to go away at noon! The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled, though the wind chill will still be an issue today, not getting above the 20s. Measured highs today will reach the mid-30s going into the afternoon, so we can begin the thawing process. At least until we get into the evening hours, lows tonight will drop to the low-20s again.
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
q973radio.com
WEATHER WARNINGS In Effect Due To Extreme Cold Temps for Shreveport and all of the ArkLaTex
With the extreme cold temperatures coming to the ArkLaTex this week and dangerous temps, the National Weather Service has issued several weather warnings and advisories for our area. HARD FREEZE WACTH for all of the ArkLaTex. According to the National Weather Service:. ...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY...
First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold
Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
PHOTOS: Frozen sights in East Texas amid arctic blast
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures across East Texas, there are several frozen sights throughout the area. The Panola Watchman took several photos of the currently icy Panola Pony Fountain on the Panola College campus Friday. If you've seen any ice formations or cold weather sights, send them...
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
KTBS
Power outages affect thousands in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage. As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9...
bowienewsonline.com
Red Cross tips for staying safe in winter weather
As temperatures drop in Texas this week and wind chills plunging into the single digits or lower, the American Red Cross North Texas Region urges everyone to safely heat their home by following critical steps to avoid a home fire. Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths,...
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
KTBS
Boil advisories around Shreveport area
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
magnoliareporter.com
Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night
Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses. TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent...
