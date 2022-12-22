ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

NWS-Shreveport monitors Arctic Blast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation. Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Staying cold through Christmas, but not freezing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! It is going to be a nice day today and that freeze warning is going to go away at noon! The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled, though the wind chill will still be an issue today, not getting above the 20s. Measured highs today will reach the mid-30s going into the afternoon, so we can begin the thawing process. At least until we get into the evening hours, lows tonight will drop to the low-20s again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS19

PHOTOS: Frozen sights in East Texas amid arctic blast

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures across East Texas, there are several frozen sights throughout the area. The Panola Watchman took several photos of the currently icy Panola Pony Fountain on the Panola College campus Friday. If you've seen any ice formations or cold weather sights, send them...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

Power outages affect thousands in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage. As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bowienewsonline.com

Red Cross tips for staying safe in winter weather

As temperatures drop in Texas this week and wind chills plunging into the single digits or lower, the American Red Cross North Texas Region urges everyone to safely heat their home by following critical steps to avoid a home fire. Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths,...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Boil advisories around Shreveport area

COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night

Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea

Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
MANSFIELD, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
ktalnews.com

TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses. TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy