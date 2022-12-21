Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
actionnews5.com
Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate as they took down Xavier while seeing Madison Griggs break the program’s career three-point record. On December 21, the Memphis Tigers played against the Xavier Musketeers. As the game tipped off, both teams...
localmemphis.com
Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
Memphis native signs with Tigers on early signing day
MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis. Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College. Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school. […]
desotocountynews.com
Rangers send 22 to four-year level
Largest class of next-level signees in program history. Early National Signing Day was a success for many football programs across the country on Wednesday, and Northwest was no exception. Though the Rangers won’t finalize any incoming signees until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1, Northwest was well-represented in...
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back
"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
KHOU
FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays
HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Man detained after one shot on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Man dies in fiery crash near Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a car that was burned after crashing in Collierville overnight Thursday. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a single-car crash at the 800 block of South Collierville-Arlington Road. Deputies say when they arrived, the vehicle was overturned and had caught fire. The fire department located the […]
Over 20K MLGW customers without power as winter weather sweeps through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of customers remain without power Friday morning as a winter storm moves through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Just after noon, 20,142 customers remain without power. At 10 a.m., just over 9,000 customers were without power, primarily in areas of Cordova,...
2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night. At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the...
Big River Crossing bridge closes due to winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Big River Crossing bridge closed Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. due to the severe winter storms. Temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing with ice and possible snow accumulation. Officials said the bridge will be completely closed to pedestrians and bikers. The bridge will...
Memphis residents haven't seen heat, hot water functioning in a week after car crashed into gas line
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some units at the River City Heights Townhomes near Memphis International Airport have been without hot water for about a week after a car crashed into their main gas line. On December 13th, a car crashed into the line, knocking out the gas to several units...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Man found dead from the cold in Midtown, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerously cold weather and ice have been moving through the Memphis area since Thursday evening, and Memphis Police said Friday one man succumbed to these conditions in Midtown. MPD said officers were flagged down at the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, where...
