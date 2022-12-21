ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate as they took down Xavier while seeing Madison Griggs break the program’s career three-point record. On December 21, the Memphis Tigers played against the Xavier Musketeers. As the game tipped off, both teams...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis native signs with Tigers on early signing day

MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis. Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College. Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Rangers send 22 to four-year level

Largest class of next-level signees in program history. Early National Signing Day was a success for many football programs across the country on Wednesday, and Northwest was no exception. Though the Rangers won’t finalize any incoming signees until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1, Northwest was well-represented in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back

"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
KHOU

FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays

HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Memphis Flyer

In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies in fiery crash near Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a car that was burned after crashing in Collierville overnight Thursday. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a single-car crash at the 800 block of South Collierville-Arlington Road. Deputies say when they arrived, the vehicle was overturned and had caught fire. The fire department located the […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

