ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Uiagalelei brothers just turned Oregon vs. Oregon State into game of the year

One of the biggest games on the schedule every season typically comes in late November as the last game of the regular season for both teams. Whether it’s the Beavers traveling 45 minutes south on Interstate 5 to set up shop in Autzen Stadium, or the Ducks flying up north for a date in Reser Stadium, the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry is always appointment viewing in the pacific northwest. That was the case even when the Beavers were undergoing a long rebuilding process over the past couple of decades, which led to far more blowouts than competitive games against the...
CORVALLIS, OR
On3.com

Michigan has 'answer' for TCU QB Max Duggan's scrambling ability

Michigan Wolverines football has faced some good quarterbacks this season, including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. One thing the Maize and Blue haven’t seen a lot of, though, is scrambling ability from opposing signal-callers. That’s exactly what TCU’s Max Duggan will bring in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
CougsDaily

Former USC and Pitt Quarterback Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

On Friday, BYU added one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football to its 2023 roster. Pitt transfer and former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his plans to transfer to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Slovis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, will be the ...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy