wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Clarksville emergency officials cancel emergency status for 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least four people have been transported to the hospital after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the Clarksville Fire Department, there was a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." As of noon Saturday, Clarksville emergency officials canceled the emergency...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown set to start construction on new police headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters. The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail. “We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
kentuckytoday.com
Sherman Minton Bridge opening early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – There is a little good news for travelers this week, despite the forecast of rain, snow, icy roads and high winds: the scheduled nine-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will wrap up early. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the eastbound lanes...
wdrb.com
LG&E asking customers to conserve energy as it performs rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU are asking customers to help it conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. The utility company said that pressure is creating scattered power outages, but technicians are "working diligently" to minimize extended impact. In an effort to...
UPDATE: Clarkville residents under carbon monoxide alert
The Clarksville Fire Department has responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing issues related to carbon monoxide inhalation since early Saturday.
wdrb.com
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
WLKY.com
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
Wave 3
Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
wslmradio.com
Safe Room Open For Warming Station in Salem
The safe room at the Bradie M. Shrum Elementary School has now opened as a warming station in Salem until further notice, according to Salem Mayor Justin Green. Green said the warming station at the First Christian Church in Salem is without power due to an outage from Duke Energy that currently has about 1400 Salem residents in the dark.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wdrb.com
Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard units, Emergency Operations Center gearing up for incoming winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the incoming winter storm, meaning the National Guard has been deployed to Louisville. Members from Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met at the Joint Operations Center at the...
Wave 3
NWS: ‘This is the real deal’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Fischer urged drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and called upon businesses that could do so to allow their employees to work from home.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
