ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Clarksville emergency officials cancel emergency status for 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least four people have been transported to the hospital after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the Clarksville Fire Department, there was a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." As of noon Saturday, Clarksville emergency officials canceled the emergency...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown set to start construction on new police headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters. The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail. “We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Sherman Minton Bridge opening early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – There is a little good news for travelers this week, despite the forecast of rain, snow, icy roads and high winds: the scheduled nine-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will wrap up early. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the eastbound lanes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wslmradio.com

Safe Room Open For Warming Station in Salem

The safe room at the Bradie M. Shrum Elementary School has now opened as a warming station in Salem until further notice, according to Salem Mayor Justin Green. Green said the warming station at the First Christian Church in Salem is without power due to an outage from Duke Energy that currently has about 1400 Salem residents in the dark.
SALEM, IN
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

NWS: ‘This is the real deal’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Fischer urged drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and called upon businesses that could do so to allow their employees to work from home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy