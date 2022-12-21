Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: List of road closures, crashes and more in metro Detroit
The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
dbusiness.com
Construction to Begin on Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District on Jan. 9
Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District will begin construction Jan. 9 on its 273-acre automotive country club project. Phase 1 of the district will include a 2.2-mile performance driving circuit, members clubhouse, paddock, member rentable garages, track-fronting private garage condos, and a public nature trail. The first section of the performance driving circuit is scheduled to be ready for use in the summer of 2023. A limited number of memberships (150) will be offered for 2023.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDHHS Macomb County office near Mount Clemens closed on Thursday due to vehicle crash that damaged building
LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County/Mount Clemens District Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be closed Thursday due to damages caused by a vehicle crash this evening. Customers who would otherwise visit the office, which is at 44777 N. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton...
HometownLife.com
New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending
A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
fox2detroit.com
How to deal with frozen pipes during Christmas snow storm
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This Christmas will be one of the snowiest and windiest we've experienced in recent memory and the likelihood of losing power is very high. When that happens, there are some important steps to take to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting. Winter storm warnings are...
Group developing park identifies contamination at blighted Chelsea site
CHELSEA, MI - A nonprofit development group hoping to transform a long-blighted industrial site near downtown Chelsea into a public park has a better handle on the contamination issues it must surmount. A representative of Main Street Park Alliance, the group driving the effort at the former Federal Screw Works...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather
Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink, and DIA closed. However, the show goes on at the FOX Theater.
The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills
The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Woman Injured In Hit & Run Crash With Pedestrian, Police Seek Public's Help
The Saline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 21-year-old Saline woman standing on a sidewalk in downtown Saline Wednesday evening. The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said. Around 10:05 p.m., police and fire were dispatched for...
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
The Trees Are Gone: What’s Taking Over Grand Blanc’s Christmas Tree Farm
I feel like they took away years of family memories one Christmas tree at a time. A family favorite for years in Grand Blanc, Trim Pines Farms is no more, and industry has taken over. Many will remember the 80-acre family-run farm being the favorite for family outings to find...
Detroit News
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews
This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
dbusiness.com
Ultimate Fishing Show Coming to Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace in January
The Ultimate Fishing Show – Detroit will be in town from Jan. 12-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi with hundreds of new fishing boats, and a lineup of seminars by some of the most well known anglers in the world. The four-day event is dedicated entirely to...
Comments / 0