Boston, MA

Woonsocket Call

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

New Jersey102—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 18 (Hischier, Hamilton), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Haula, NJ (Tripping), 12:21; Grzelcyk, BOS (Boarding), 16:29. Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 13 (DeBrusk), 3:12. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 23 (Krejci, Zacha), 4:34. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 24 (Krejci, Clifton), 9:52. 5, Boston, DeBrusk 13 (Marchand), 17:27. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Hooking), 18:27.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Woonsocket Call

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

Boston021—3 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 20 (Kuhlman, Perfetti), 1:58. 2, Winnipeg, Harkins 3 (Morrissey, Lowry), 7:20. Penalties_Marchand, BOS (Hooking), 8:13; DeMelo, WPG (Holding), 12:59; Hall, BOS (Cross Checking), 17:58. Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 22 (Foligno, Grzelcyk), 12:08. 4, Boston, DeBrusk 12 (Pastrnak, Lindholm), 15:00 (pp). Penalties_Stenlund, WPG (High Sticking),...
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
CINCINNATI, OH
InsideTheHeat

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton heard Wally Szczerbiak’s “wannabe All-Star” comment and took it personally. After being listed as questionable with a sore wrist, he capped off a career-high 43 points with a game-winner on Friday night against the Miami Heat, handing them their second consecutive loss.
MIAMI, FL

