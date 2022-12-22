Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton wrestling continues to step toward being back among the District's elite programs
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program continues to climb back into prominence amongst the Lehigh Valley's elite programs. The Red Rovers have won six straight duals following their season opening loss to Nazareth. For Jody Karam the emphasis has been to grow the sport at the youth levels, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rain becomes heavy at times later Thursday, as temps rise into the night
Rain arriving and becoming heavy at times this afternoon (some snow on the front end in spots). High: 43. Breezy with rain, heavy at times (minor, localized flooding). Low: 41. Rain ending in the afternoon (perhaps as snow-up to 1" in spots), windy and turning sharply colder! High: 53 Low: 7.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power
Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats
FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Santander closing Pottsville branch
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Santander Bank will close a Pottsville branch in March. The 120 S. Centre St. office will close at the end of the business day March 23. The Santander branch closest to the downtown Pottsville location is at 24-28 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven. The bank...
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in brutally cold conditions in Reading
READING, Pa. – Dozens of firefighters in Reading braved the elements Friday night, battling a three-alarm fire at a rowhome. Officials say the flames sparked at the house on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Soon after, the entire area filled with smoke as crews tried to extinguish flames.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary. "Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba. Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun
PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
WFMZ-TV Online
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police closed part of a road after a two-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on South Pike Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say there were injuries in the crash, but did not say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tri-Valley board reelects president
HEGINS — President Carl D. Shankweiler and Vice President Guy M. Julian were reelected at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Tri-Valley School District Board of Directors. Facing no opposition, Shankweiler and Julian retained their positions by unanimous vote. Shankweiler was also briefly chosen to be the temporary president while awaiting official reelection.
Comments / 0