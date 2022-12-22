ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
READING, PA
Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
WHITEHALL, PA
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County

Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
FLEETWOOD, PA
Santander closing Pottsville branch

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Santander Bank will close a Pottsville branch in March. The 120 S. Centre St. office will close at the end of the business day March 23. The Santander branch closest to the downtown Pottsville location is at 24-28 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven. The bank...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in brutally cold conditions in Reading

READING, Pa. – Dozens of firefighters in Reading braved the elements Friday night, battling a three-alarm fire at a rowhome. Officials say the flames sparked at the house on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Soon after, the entire area filled with smoke as crews tried to extinguish flames. 
READING, PA
Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary. "Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba. Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon

​U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police closed part of a road after a two-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on South Pike Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say there were injuries in the crash, but did not say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tri-Valley board reelects president

HEGINS — President Carl D. Shankweiler and Vice President Guy M. Julian were reelected at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Tri-Valley School District Board of Directors. Facing no opposition, Shankweiler and Julian retained their positions by unanimous vote. Shankweiler was also briefly chosen to be the temporary president while awaiting official reelection.
HEGINS, PA

