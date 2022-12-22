ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Catholic pulls away in the second half to hand Exeter its first loss

READING, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the early going meeting on the court at Exeter on Thursday night. Berks Catholic earning a solid road win over the Eagles, 73-63. Both teams locked into a close contest for most of the way, but the Saints would to pull away in the closing minutes of the third quarter, holding a 54-40 lead. Helping to pace the Saints in that quarter and for much of the night, Jay Jay Jordan finishing with 32 points.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights

READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Martz Hall in Pottsville open for those without power

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Martz Hall in Pottsville has opened for those without power. Power outages caused by the recent winter weather are currently affecting 631 customers in the city, according to PPL Electric. According to PPL, the power will not be restored to those customers until 10 a.m. Saturday...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville home gutted by flames

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tri-Valley board reelects president

HEGINS — President Carl D. Shankweiler and Vice President Guy M. Julian were reelected at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Tri-Valley School District Board of Directors. Facing no opposition, Shankweiler and Julian retained their positions by unanimous vote. Shankweiler was also briefly chosen to be the temporary president while awaiting official reelection.
HEGINS, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Bishop Bambera ordains eight men as permanent deacons

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to...
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes Rt. 924 atop Locust Mountain

SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – No one was injured in a crash Friday night just north of the Tastee Freeze. Firefighters were called to the area of the ice cream establishment around 9:15pm for a reported crash. Crews found the crash about a quarter mile north, between there and the Brandonville/Pattersonville...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Community weather announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed. LUZERNE...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

