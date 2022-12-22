Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic pulls away in the second half to hand Exeter its first loss
READING, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the early going meeting on the court at Exeter on Thursday night. Berks Catholic earning a solid road win over the Eagles, 73-63. Both teams locked into a close contest for most of the way, but the Saints would to pull away in the closing minutes of the third quarter, holding a 54-40 lead. Helping to pace the Saints in that quarter and for much of the night, Jay Jay Jordan finishing with 32 points.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights
READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton wrestling continues to step toward being back among the District's elite programs
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program continues to climb back into prominence amongst the Lehigh Valley's elite programs. The Red Rovers have won six straight duals following their season opening loss to Nazareth. For Jody Karam the emphasis has been to grow the sport at the youth levels, and...
FOX43.com
Student athletes take advantage of the second National Signing Day
YORK, Pa. — Football players are using the after-season signing to commit to their school of choice. Some stay with their first pick, while others swap and some even stay with their teammates at the next level. One of the biggest names in the state of Pennsylvania, Kenny Johnson...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery officially signs with Penn State football
At the start of the early signing period, London Montgomery of Scranton Prep was one of 22 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State football program. A standout running back, Montgomery missed his senior season due to injury but rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Cavaliers in […]
Martz Hall in Pottsville open for those without power
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Martz Hall in Pottsville has opened for those without power. Power outages caused by the recent winter weather are currently affecting 631 customers in the city, according to PPL Electric. According to PPL, the power will not be restored to those customers until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Pottsville home gutted by flames
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tri-Valley board reelects president
HEGINS — President Carl D. Shankweiler and Vice President Guy M. Julian were reelected at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Tri-Valley School District Board of Directors. Facing no opposition, Shankweiler and Julian retained their positions by unanimous vote. Shankweiler was also briefly chosen to be the temporary president while awaiting official reelection.
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Bishop Bambera ordains eight men as permanent deacons
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes Rt. 924 atop Locust Mountain
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – No one was injured in a crash Friday night just north of the Tastee Freeze. Firefighters were called to the area of the ice cream establishment around 9:15pm for a reported crash. Crews found the crash about a quarter mile north, between there and the Brandonville/Pattersonville...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed. LUZERNE...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
