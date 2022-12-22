Read full article on original website
Two inflatable Christmas unicorns returned to their family just in time for Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - Two of the Christmas inflatables stolen by Wayland Rudd from a Chico home on Dec. 20 were returned to their owners. The Chico Police Department returned Candy Cane and Rainbow, two inflatable Christmas unicorns, to their family. Rudd had stolen at least six inflatables from Chico homes...
Veterans at a transitional housing facility in Chico received a Christmas surprise Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - The veterans at Vectors Transitional Housing in Chico were in for a special surprise on Wednesday. A group of volunteers, including Chief Aldrige, handed out Christmas gifts to veterans. The event was organized by Laurie Maloney. The Chico Police Department says that the smiles on the veterans’...
Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families
YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder
CHICO, Calif. - Duet is like your typical three year old. She loves to smile and play with her brother. The family of four felt it's own form of pain when last December, Duet was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as BPAN, a form of NBIA. Currently, BPAN has no treatment or cure.
"Hot Rod Santa" spreads Christmas cheer in Chico
Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa" rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer. Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa," rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer.
BREAKING: RC Landingham confirms he will ride in the CA Circuit Finals
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The million dollar cowboy from Northern California has confirmed he'll be making his way to Red Bluff next week to compete in the CA Circuit Finals. Bareback rider RC Landingham from Hat Creek, CA, picked up a million dollar check Sunday, December 17, after winning the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo at the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
Man arrested in Chico with stolen packages, fentanyl
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after someone reported he stole a package from their front porch. It happened in the West Avenues area just before 8:15 a.m. The caller was able to give officers a description of the suspect, the car and the direction the suspect was heading.
Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion
OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
Chico City Council denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, lawyer plans to sue
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted to deny Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue's appeal for a Pet Shop/Pet Store permit for its facility at 2156 Pillsbury Rd. The city says the request for a permit was previously denied for several violations against the Chico Municipal Code, California Health and Safety Code, California Code of Regulations, California Penal Code and California Code of Food and Agriculture.
Man arrested on multiple charges including stealing packages in Chico on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police say that a man was arrested after a call was received from a person in the West Avenues area regarding someone stealing a package off of their front porch on Friday at 8:12 a.m. The person who called police was able to give an accurate...
Caltrans identifies some tips to help drivers navigate foggy conditions
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Caltrans outlines some guidelines on how to navigate safely through foggy conditions this holiday season. Caltrans says that almost three in four fog-related crashes are connected to drivers going too fast, according to related statistics. These crashes also result in the highest fatality rates. The tips include:
Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville City Council voted Tuesday night to hire Bill LaGrone as the newest full-time Police Chief. LaGrone was chief from 2009 - 2019 and was interim chief this year. He says the biggest issue is the department's staffing right now. "We are tremendously understaffed right now," said...
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
