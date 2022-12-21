Read full article on original website
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
EW.com
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson talk about Neil Diamond impressions and being the 'queen of Broadway'
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson are theatrical powerhouses, with McDonald's record-holding six Tony awards to her name and Swenson's Tony-nominated stint in several of the buzziest productions of the 21st century. Now, the married couple (they celebrated ten years this October) are on Broadway at the same time. But! Not in the same show. Swenson is playing his own hero, Neil Diamond, in new musical A Beautiful Noise, which opened Dec. 4, while McDonald anchors Ohio State Murders, the Broadway debut of 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy, opening Dec. 8.
Neil Diamond gives a surprise performance at Broadway opening five years after retiring due to Parkinson's
Music icon Neil Diamond gave a surprise performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline" at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" on Broadway.
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
NPR
Bruce Springsteen channels soul music's icons on 'Only the Strong Survive'
Bruce Springsteen has a lot of fans. He's referred to as a legend, an icon, the biggest rock star alive right now. So maybe that's why it's so much fun to hear him turn into the fan on his 21st studio album, Only the Strong Survive. The album is a...
Bob McGrath, a ‘Sesame Street’ original, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who became a generational icon as one of the original human stars of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday. He was 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family members through a post on his Facebook page: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
ABC 4
Actor Neal McDonough narrates The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas program
If you are looking for a new program to watch this season for some holiday cheer and to be reminded of what the true meaning of Christmas is, we have the perfect opportunity for you. The Tabernacle Choir is streaming a program on PBS that will feature Neal McDonough who has been in dozens and dozens of hit movies and tv shows. The actor says this about his time with the Tabernacle Choir: “I learned from my parents – ‘Family first, me second!’ My parents came from Ireland with nothing, and they built a really great life for themselves with six kids. We own a small motel in Cape Cod and the work ethic was always there for all of us in the family. I’m so proud to tell of our Irish heritage on a show like this because I think it’s just important for the whole world to see it all and to see it all come together to different faiths. I think it’s just a beautiful, magical thing.” McDonough says because he is an Irish Catholic, it is even more special for him that the choir will be singing traditional Irish songs and honoring the traditions of their Christmas season.
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
EW.com
Songwriter Paul Williams on the inspirations for his tunes in The Muppet Christmas Carol
When Paul Williams got the call to write the songs for The Muppet Christmas Carol, he felt like Scrooge on Christmas morning. Newly sober after a 10-year spiral into addiction, the "Rainbow Connection" hitmaker felt that Scrooge's tale of redemption spoke directly to his own experiences. "When I got the call from [director] Brian Henson to come and talk about doing The Muppet Christmas Carol, I was about a year sober," Williams tells EW. "I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict and a retired amateur chemist, I like to say, and had that reputation. So here I am with a new life, this feeling of community, and experiencing, basically, a spiritual awakening."
