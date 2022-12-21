If you are looking for a new program to watch this season for some holiday cheer and to be reminded of what the true meaning of Christmas is, we have the perfect opportunity for you. The Tabernacle Choir is streaming a program on PBS that will feature Neal McDonough who has been in dozens and dozens of hit movies and tv shows. The actor says this about his time with the Tabernacle Choir: “I learned from my parents – ‘Family first, me second!’ My parents came from Ireland with nothing, and they built a really great life for themselves with six kids. We own a small motel in Cape Cod and the work ethic was always there for all of us in the family. I’m so proud to tell of our Irish heritage on a show like this because I think it’s just important for the whole world to see it all and to see it all come together to different faiths. I think it’s just a beautiful, magical thing.” McDonough says because he is an Irish Catholic, it is even more special for him that the choir will be singing traditional Irish songs and honoring the traditions of their Christmas season.

15 DAYS AGO