Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour
If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
Lawmakers seeking information from Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift debacle
A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is expressing worry over "potentially unfair or deceptive practices" by Ticketmaster for their handling of the sale of tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour.
CNBC
Lawmakers tell Live Nation CEO they want answers on the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
The House Energy and Commerce Committee penned a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino asking the executive to provide a briefing on Ticketmaster's ticketing process for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. It has also requested that Live Nation provide a list of actions the company will take to ensure consumers...
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
Comments / 0