Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Elon Musk's war with Apple shows just how much power Tim Cook has over how we all use the internet
Apple has largely been successful in defending its App Store policies in previous court battles, but Elon Musk poses a new headache.
POLITICO
Elon Musk and the (ahem) future of civilization
Listen to the fourth episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk has a hunch that his Twitter takeover is really important, but he’s having a hard time explaining it. “I can't exactly say why,” he told listeners in...
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Elon Musk keeps bringing in new people to Twitter, like enthusiastic interns, cousins, and even Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has owned Twitter for about five weeks. Already, he has made massive changes and upended norms of corporate hiring and access.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Files Are Bait
Last night, Elon Musk celebrated the release of a new entry in the “Twitter Files” series, which aims to … Well, that’s complicated. It’s a supposed transparency project from Musk that, to date, has included giving two independent writers access to internal Twitter communications, as well as to the company’s Slack channels. So far, they’ve produced two threads, each totaling about 30 tweets, purporting to show how Twitter’s executives have schemed and colluded to censor political speech for partisan gain. The tweets are breathless, alluding at various points to “chilling passages” and “secret groups” of executive decision makers.
sfstandard.com
Elon Musk Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World
Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest human being on the planet—for now. On Thursday, Forbes’ real-time rating of the 150 richest people and families showed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has dropped to second place. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and co-CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH,...
Twitter's former trust & safety chief, who once said the platform was safer under Elon Musk, now says he believes the opposite
Twitter's former trust & safety head, Yoel Roth, wrote 2 weeks ago that the platform was safer under Musk. Roth said he now believes the opposite.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Hires iPhone Hacker, Tesla Rival To Fix Twitter's Search
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk says Twitter 'has interfered in elections'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday promised that "Twitter 2.0" would be more "effective" and "transparent" under his leadership than in the past.
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Elon Musk keeps followers waiting after saying he'll release details about 'what really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter'
Musk has said releasing Twitter's internal deliberations regarding the New York Post's story "is necessary to restore public trust."
Gizmodo
Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs
Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
Elon Musk and Facebook's former chief security officer got into it on Twitter over the release of the 'Twitter Files Part 2'
Musk told former Facebook security chief, Alex Stamos, that he operates "a propaganda platform," while the two went back and forth on Twitter.
Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report
Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
Comments / 0