TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
POLITICO

Elon Musk and the (ahem) future of civilization

Listen to the fourth episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk has a hunch that his Twitter takeover is really important, but he’s having a hard time explaining it. “I can't exactly say why,” he told listeners in...
The Atlantic

Elon Musk’s Twitter Files Are Bait

Last night, Elon Musk celebrated the release of a new entry in the “Twitter Files” series, which aims to … Well, that’s complicated. It’s a supposed transparency project from Musk that, to date, has included giving two independent writers access to internal Twitter communications, as well as to the company’s Slack channels. So far, they’ve produced two threads, each totaling about 30 tweets, purporting to show how Twitter’s executives have schemed and colluded to censor political speech for partisan gain. The tweets are breathless, alluding at various points to “chilling passages” and “secret groups” of executive decision makers.
sfstandard.com

Elon Musk Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest human being on the planet—for now. On Thursday, Forbes’ real-time rating of the 150 richest people and families showed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has dropped to second place. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and co-CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH,...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Hires iPhone Hacker, Tesla Rival To Fix Twitter's Search

Gizmodo

Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs

Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
New York Post

Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report

Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...

