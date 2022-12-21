ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
CNN

Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial

At the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping led thousands of China's Communist Party, state and military elites to pay final tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died at the age of 96. Previously, Xi and former president Hu Jintao, are seen paying respects to Jiang and his family at a Beijing hospital. CNN's Steven Jiang has more.
The Hill

Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open while awaiting final funding bill

President Biden on Friday signed a short-term bill to keep the government open while the $1.7 trillion Congress-passed government funding package readies for his signature. The short-term continuing resolution Congress sent to Biden’s desk kicks the funding deadline from Friday at midnight to Dec. 30. It is intended to avoid a government shutdown while the…
The Independent

China blasts US report, reiterates 'no 1st use' nuke policy

China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons “at any time and under any circumstances," its Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a scathing response to a U.S. report alleging a major buildup in Beijing's nuclear capabilities. The Pentagon last week released an annual China security report that warned Beijing would likely have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and that it has provided no clarity on how it plans to use them. That report “distorts China’s national defense policy and military strategy, makes groundless speculation about China’s military development and grossly interferes in China’s internal...
The Hill

Biden to call for African Union to be added as G-20 member

President Biden next week will call for the African Union to get a permanent seat as part of the Group of 20 (G-20), which would give African nations a seat at the table on key economic matters and diversify the organization of major economies. Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which…
Truth About Cars

Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela

The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
The Associated Press

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing the policy, confronting police — and even calling for Xi to step down. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement was all but snuffed out by a harsh crackdown following monthslong demonstrations that began in 2019. Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” and “Freedom! Freedom!” Floral tributes were laid in the Central district that had been the epicenter of previous protests. The widespread demonstrations are unprecedented since the army crushed the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Washington Examiner

Xi Jinping's failing economic policies

Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...
AFP

China's Xi, Saudi royals ink deals during high-stakes visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince met Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that has earned a rebuke from Washington, reaching deals in areas including energy and infrastructure.  - Arab outreach - Arab leaders began Thursday to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of summit meetings with Xi, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.
