If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.

