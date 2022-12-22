ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza

If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual Item (a New Kind of Sandwich)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, at least in the U.S., tends to play it very safe with its menu and limited-time offers. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King endlessly releases new, often super-weird, versions of its iconic Whopper and pioneered Chicken Fries, Satisfries, and the unique Mac n' Cheetos, McDonald's tends to stay basic.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Food Beast

Woman Sues TGI Friday's Because Her Mozzarella Sticks Order Arrived Mozz-Free

It appears that a wild lawsuit against TGI Friday’s is moving forward. According to The Washington Post, an Illinois woman named Amy Joseph claims that an order she placed from the popular restaurant chain for “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” arrived, yet were filled with cheddar, rather than mozzarella. Now the woman is ironically suing for cheddar, stating the branding, which prominently features a picture of mozzarella sticks, is misleading.
ILLINOIS STATE
shefinds

TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella

When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ridley's Wreckage

Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
iheart.com

FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?

"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Wingstop Just Unleashed a New Wing Flavor Inspired by Southern Barbecue

When all else fails, grab Wingstop. The fast food chain is dedicated to, you guessed it, chicken wings which you can order in 11 signature flavors. Wingstop recently announced it would add a twelfth option to its varied list, Carolina Gold BBQ. The new flavor is inspired by the southern...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition

The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY

Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy