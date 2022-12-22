ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

The Independent

GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid

A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
CBS News

President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland

President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Rally Together For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. Visit

Despite their purported spats, it seems President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came together this week to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for the United States’ continued support in the war against Russia. On Wednesday, December 21, the Eastern European figurehead traveled around Washington D.C., where he addressed both lawmakers, discussing his nation’s ongoing battle with Russian forces. Zelenskyy first stopped at the White House where he met with Commander-in-Chief Biden, who reiterated his support for Ukraine, announcing billions more in aid before denouncing Russia’s actions."We should be clear about what Russia is doing — it is...
POLITICO

The great White House merch war

The great White House merch war
