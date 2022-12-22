Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy wore a chic, casual sweater to his meeting with US President Biden and address to Congress. Here's why he wears it, and why it's sold out everywhere
Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
3 Years After Trump's Extortion, Zelenskyy Visits White House In First Post-Invasion Trip
The Ukrainian president received a hero's welcome three years after Donald Trump tried to extort a “favor” from him.
GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid
A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Ex-prosecutor explains what happens if Trump gets indicted
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti goes over what could happen if prosecutors indict former President Donald Trump and how it could affect his presidential campaign.
Ivanka and Jared Kushner cut ties with Trump because he is 'losing value' and they don't need him anymore, Mary Trump says
Mary Trump told MSNBC that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't need the former president like they used to.
Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi
It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Kevin McCarthy receives backlash from right after attending Biden dinner
Kevin McCarthy is under fire for attending a state dinner hosted by President Biden.
Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and what Trump's inner circle has to say about it.
Hunter Biden spotted in New York as congressional probe heats up
Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, was seen Wednesday roaming the SoHo neighborhood of New York City near the gallery where his artwork has been displayed.
Meet the Trumps: How America's first family arrived in New York on a steamship from Germany in 1885 and built a sprawling empire in 4 generations
The Trump family dynasty has produced real-estate moguls, a pioneering scientist, one federal judge, and the former president of the United States.
President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
What's Next for Ivanka Trump? Ex-President's Daughter Bows Out of Politics
As early as 2019, Ivanka Trump had indicated that she'd had enough of politics and life in Washington D.C.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
Report: Newly surfaced video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'
President Joe Biden told an attendee at a Nov. 4 election rally in Oceanside, California that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," and said the U.S. won't formally announce it, Axios reported. The remark was heard in a newly surfaced video as the president was speaking to someone on the...
President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Rally Together For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. Visit
Despite their purported spats, it seems President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came together this week to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for the United States’ continued support in the war against Russia. On Wednesday, December 21, the Eastern European figurehead traveled around Washington D.C., where he addressed both lawmakers, discussing his nation’s ongoing battle with Russian forces. Zelenskyy first stopped at the White House where he met with Commander-in-Chief Biden, who reiterated his support for Ukraine, announcing billions more in aid before denouncing Russia’s actions."We should be clear about what Russia is doing — it is...
The great White House merch war
Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. If you’re...
