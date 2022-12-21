Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Wildcat wrestlers fall to Ft. Zumwalt South, Vianney
Union sophomore Trey Ladymon gifted the wrestling Wildcats two wins by pin in Wednesday’s tri-meet. However, those weren’t enough to prevent Union from being grinched by both Ft. Zumwalt South, 71-6, and Vianney, 66-16, on Zumwalt South’s home mats.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Ft. Zumwalt South at Washington
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Washington Tuesday, Dec. 20, in GAC Central play, 65-51. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Indians claim sixth at Harrisonville
Pacific’s wrestling Indians found nine top 10 finishes waiting for them under the tree Friday and Saturday at the Harrisonville Holiday Tournament. The Indians scored 561 points, ranking sixth out of 20 varsity squads. Nine of the schools fielded additional wrestlers in the tournament as a secondary JV team.
Washington Missourian
Union improves to 2-0 in FRC
Call it the basketball equivalent to an ugly Christmas sweater. Union was able to seal Friday’s Four Rivers Conference home game against Pacific at the free-throw stripe, 57-53.
Washington Missourian
Borgia boys end 2022 undefeated
The St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights are ready for the new year. Borgia ended the 2022 portion of the schedule with an 11-0 record after defeating Westminster Christian Academy (4-3) on the road Monday in Town and Country, 56-42.
Washington Missourian
Undermanned Lady Indians fall to Wentzville Liberty
Playing short-handed with just a seven-player rotation, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians still gave Wentzville Liberty all that they could handle Monday. Pacific (2-7) fell to 0-2 in Liberty’s round robin tournament with a 49-45 loss to the host Lady Eagles (2-7).
Washington Missourian
Union edges Illini West at John Wood Shootout
Union is taking a winning streak into the Christmas break. The boys basketball Wildcats won for the third game in a row Saturday at the John Wood Community College Shootout, defeating Illini West, 57-55.
Washington Missourian
Ladymon leads wrestling Wildcats at Ft. Zumwalt East
Trey Ladymon led a trio of Union wrestling Wildcats to the podium at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational Saturday. Ladymon won the 175-pound division while Traven St. Clair was second at 190 and Killian Cordia finished third at 285.
Washington Missourian
Meek, Woodcock win FZE Tournament titles
The Bulldogs gained another pair of individual tournament wins on the way to a fourth place team finish Saturday in St. Peters. Ryan Meek (120 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (157) each won their brackets at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational. St. Clair earned 145.5 team points while Hannibal took the team crown with 210.5 points.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays secure win in Sullivan
For the third time this season, the Washington basketball Lady Jays have claimed a win over a former Four Rivers Conference rival. Washington (4-3) won on the road Monday at Sullivan (3-5), 39-34.
Washington Missourian
Lutheran St. Charles stops Lady ’Cats 51-40
Hitting 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, the Lutheran St. Charles Lady Cougars stopped Union Monday, 51-40. “I was proud of our girls,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “I thought we fought hard. We got down by 14 in the second half and cut it all the way back. That’s just how our girls play. If a couple of more shots go down at the right time and we limit a couple little silly mistakes at the end, we could have won the game against a very good, big high school basketball team. I think we grew up a little bit tonight.”
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
Washington Missourian
Knights claim fifth place in Brentwood Invitational
Braxtyn Frankenberg and Hunter Smith both finished second Saturday, leading St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling squad to fifth place in the Brentwood Invitational. “Braxtyn Frankenberg and Hunter Smith wrestled extremely well throughout the day and secured second-place finishes,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs put away Dutchmen in FRC opener
After back-to-back lost leads in their last two outings, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs buckled down Friday to close out a win in Four Rivers Conference play. The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0) defeated Owensville (2-9, 0-1), 60-48.
Washington Missourian
Straatmann, Shreck lead Lady ’Cats at Kansas City Stampede
Paced by a pair of fifth-place finishers, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats placed 26th at the Kansas City Stampede last weekend. Union closed with 47 team points with Gracie Straatmann (140) and Gianna Schreck (170) both bringing home fifth-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Both went 5-2 in the tournament.
Washington Missourian
Five Blue Jays win weight class titles
All the Blue Jays flew to fifth place or better at the Raytown South boys wrestling Holiday Tournament last weekend, helping Washington win the team title. Washington scored 359 points to lead all the boys teams by a wide margin. Ruskin finished second with 234 points.
Washington Missourian
South Point fields to be named for Deckelman
The Washington School District has a future name for the district’s new baseball and softball complex, which is under construction at the former site of South Point Elementary School. Pending Activities Director Bill Deckelman’s retirement, the fields will be called Deckelman Fields at South Point, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart...
Washington Missourian
County tentatively awards ARPA funds to Washington, nonprofits
The city of Washington and several nonprofit groups that support domestic violence victims were winners in the latest round of federal grants awarded by Franklin County. At a recent meeting of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, the committee recommended approval of more than $6 million in grants were recommended, out of $34 million in grant request received. The requests totaled more than the county received in ARPA funds. The county has approximately $18 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.
Washington Missourian
Christmas Greetings from Marbach, Washington's Sister City
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn passed on the following message from the mayor of Marbach am Neckar, Jan Trost, Washington's Sister City in Germany:. “With friendly greetings from the city of Schiller!”. Bürgermeister Jan Trost also said he is looking forward to visiting Washington in 2024.
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
