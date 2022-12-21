Hitting 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, the Lutheran St. Charles Lady Cougars stopped Union Monday, 51-40. “I was proud of our girls,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “I thought we fought hard. We got down by 14 in the second half and cut it all the way back. That’s just how our girls play. If a couple of more shots go down at the right time and we limit a couple little silly mistakes at the end, we could have won the game against a very good, big high school basketball team. I think we grew up a little bit tonight.”

UNION, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO