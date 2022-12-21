Read full article on original website
Related
5 big military moments that took place on Christmas Day
Important events tied to both of America's most formative wars — the Revolutionary War and the Civil War — took place on Christmas.
Food Beast
How Eating Molé Made By Mexican Grandmas In An Ancient City Became An Unforgettable Meal
Under the shadow of the magnificent and imposing Pyramid of the Moon in the ancient city of Teotihuacan is some of the best molé you'll ever have. It's a bold claim, sure, but know that it's cooked by Mexican grandmothers using their generations-old recipe that's considered as the best molé in the region. Who's to deny that?
What is Advent? And what traditions do people follow worldwide?
CNN Travel explores the spiritual meaning of Advent and various traditions and celebrations around the world. In 2022, the Advent season starts on Sunday, November 27.
Tasting Table
Irish Researchers Made A Big Discovery About The Origins Of Lager
It seems only fitting that the Irish would make significant headway in the ongoing history and mystery of beer in Europe. According to The New York Times, a paper published on December 7 in the scientific journal FEMS Yeast details the discovery of a particular yeast that was previously thought not to exist in Europe made by students of the University College Dublin. The yeast in question is one of a parental pair that, when combined, create Saccharomyces pastorianus, the yeast essential for making lager (via Independent.ie).
