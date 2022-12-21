It seems only fitting that the Irish would make significant headway in the ongoing history and mystery of beer in Europe. According to The New York Times, a paper published on December 7 in the scientific journal FEMS Yeast details the discovery of a particular yeast that was previously thought not to exist in Europe made by students of the University College Dublin. The yeast in question is one of a parental pair that, when combined, create Saccharomyces pastorianus, the yeast essential for making lager (via Independent.ie).

