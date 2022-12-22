ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy

The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
CINCINNATI, OH
RavenCountry

Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. “I always worry about staying warm on the sideline," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing is you don’t get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I’ve heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I’ll say, ‘Well, what did you learn about it?’ And they’ll say, ‘It’s hard to stay warm on cold days when you’re the head coach.’ So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?”
BALTIMORE, MD

