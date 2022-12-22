BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. “I always worry about staying warm on the sideline," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing is you don’t get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I’ve heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I’ll say, ‘Well, what did you learn about it?’ And they’ll say, ‘It’s hard to stay warm on cold days when you’re the head coach.’ So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO