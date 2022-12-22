Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to face a judge in Manhattan federal court Thursday afternoon on charges he bilked investors in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange out of $1.8 billion. The disgraced crypto king’s mother, Barbara Fried, was seen arriving at the Pearl Street courthouse hours before an expected noon arraignment. Bankman-Fried, 30, was flown to New York from the Bahamas late Wednesday after waiving his right to a lengthy extradition process and was in federal custody. While Bankman-Fried was being flown to the States to face the charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams announced that two of his cohorts had also been charged...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO