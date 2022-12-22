Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison confesses she ‘knew it was wrong’ to take part in Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraud
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend stunningly confessed during a secret court proceeding that she knew “it was wrong” to take part in his alleged fraud scheme, according to a transcript made public Friday. “I am truly sorry for what I did,” Caroline Ellison said. “I knew that it was wrong.” Ellison, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in connection with her role as the CEO of the Alameda Research hedge fund, which allegedly received billions of dollars from Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Ellison admitted in Manhattan federal court that she “understood that many FTX customers invested in crypto derivatives and that most...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Son tells jury that former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud is ‘selfless, hard working’
The jury also heard Michael Capps testify in his own defense.
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Paul Pelosi attack: Federal prosecutors have "substantial new evidence" against DePape
SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home made an appearance in federal court Wednesday.42-year-old David DePape and his public defenders appeared at an initial status conference Wednesday morning. He faces federal and state charges in connection with the Oct. 28 break-in and assault at the Pelosis' San Francisco home days before the midterm elections. The attack left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries.Federal prosecutors say they have substantial new evidence to present to the court by the end of the year, but did not specify exactly...
TIMELINE: Stokesdale man said he is ‘ready to shoot’ FBI agents in conspiracy-filled TikTok videos, court documents allege
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted a Stokesdale man on four counts related to threats of violence he allegedly made against an FBI agent. Stephen Jike Williams was arrested this month after allegedly threatening an FBI agent who came to ask him questions about an email that they believed he sent, threatening […]
Ex-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed.
Mexican army arrests ‘El Tony Montana,’ brother of country’s most wanted cartel boss ‘El Mencho’
The brother of Mexico’s most wanted drug cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera was arrested by soldiers in the country Tuesday, officials said. Antonio Oseguera, also known in the US as “El Tony Montana” was found hiding in a building with a cache of weapons on the outskirts of Guadalajara, the Mexico Defense Department said. Oseguera is an alleged logistics operator for the wide-reaching Jalisco cartel, operated by his sibling. His arrest represents “a forceful blow” to the notorious criminal organization, the Mexican army said. Officials said Antonio was in charge of acquiring large packages of weapons and “coordinating violent actions against antagonistic groups.”...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to make first NYC court appearance over crypto fraud charges
Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to face a judge in Manhattan federal court Thursday afternoon on charges he bilked investors in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange out of $1.8 billion. The disgraced crypto king’s mother, Barbara Fried, was seen arriving at the Pearl Street courthouse hours before an expected noon arraignment. Bankman-Fried, 30, was flown to New York from the Bahamas late Wednesday after waiving his right to a lengthy extradition process and was in federal custody. While Bankman-Fried was being flown to the States to face the charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams announced that two of his cohorts had also been charged...
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
SEC Says Ellison, Wang ‘Knew or Were Reckless in Not Knowing’ About FTX Fraud
With Ellison and Wang turning on FTX chief Bankman-Fried, here’s what everyone knew “or were reckless in not knowing,” according to the SEC. The most common phrase found in the SEC’s 38-page complaint alleges that various FTX and Alameda employees either “knew, or were reckless in not knowing” what was actually happening between the two companies.
Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Four hackers indicted for stealing U.S. tax returns
Officials unsealed indictments against four people accused of hacking U.S. businesses and using stolen personal data to file falsified tax returns with the IRS, federal officials said on Monday. Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed indictments charging Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle...
Bill Ackman slams Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M bond deal as ‘criminal indictment’
Billionaire Bill Ackman criticized the $250 million bond deal that allowed disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to live at his parents’ Bay Area home while awaiting federal trial on fraud charges. The New York hedge fund manager, whose net worth was pegged by Forbes at $3.5 billion by dint of his ownership in Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that the bond deal is an indication of Bankman-Fried’s guilt since it apparently refutes his prior claims that he had no money left. “I instinctually want to believe the best in people,” Ackman tweeted on Thursday. “When coupled with my strong belief that one...
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief says quadruple murder case 'is not going cold'
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said that the investigation surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students "is not going cold."
2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
