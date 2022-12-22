Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of holding three people hostage, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapon offenses, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hostage situation near Nottingham Avenue. According to the investigation, a woman...
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes. According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9...
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
Barn explodes in Allendale, owner in critical condition.
A barn exploded in Allendale on Friday. The owner of the barn is currently in critical condition.
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The last of seven defendants were sentenced for a retail theft and wire fraud scheme that was executed at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
