Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’
More than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter. The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest are becoming more and more difficult to take.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Zelensky Against Testing Their 'Patience'
Iran has repeatedly denied that it provided drones to Russia, a claim that has been challenged by Western and Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Zelenskyy warns Russia is 'planning something' in south while upping aggression in northern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is 'planning something' in the south as Russian forces up their aggression in the north.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Ukraine Ridicules Russia With Video of Tank Tumbling From Train
Ukraine reported the losses of Russian tanks, but one video has them rolling in laughter.
Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast. According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Ran Out Of Iranian Shahed-136 Drones Says Kyiv
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty ImagesIranian-made Shahed-136 drones were last seen over Ukraine about three weeks ago and its Air Force says Russia likely has none left.
Danish intelligence warns if Putin rules against defeat: it could lead to nuclear war
He writes, “A misunderstanding in the Russian army could lead to an escalation of the war.” The Danish Armed Forces Intelligence Service, FE, in a new report. According to Danish military experts, the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine and the annexation of other parts of the country show that President Putin has the will to continue even if he does not achieve his strategic goals at the beginning of the war.
Russia Admits it Wasn't Ready For Putin's Mobilization Order
"With the beginning of partial mobilization, the Russian Defense Ministry encountered certain difficulties," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
