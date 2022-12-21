Read full article on original website
KEYC
WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin through tonight into early Saturday. Strong, northwesterly wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph will continue to create whiteout Blizzard conditions tonight into Saturday. Many roads are closed and/or blocked by drifts. Travel is not advised. It is also bitterly cold, with life-threatening wind chill values dropping to between -35° and -45°. Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open.
whitewaterbanner.com
Weather Service Downgrades “Storm Warning” to “Weather Advisory;” Hazardous Conditions Continue till Sat. a.m.
According to a release on Friday at 2:30 p.m. from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Weather Forecast Office:. “Blowing and drifting snow is ongoing due to 35 to 50 mph winds, especially on open/rural roads. Bitterly cold wind chills in the -20 to -35F range will persist into mid Saturday morning. The cold temps and blowing snow are resulting in slick and icy stretches of roads.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin brought not only accumulating snow and messy travel conditions but will also produce wind gusts up to 45 mph Friday into Friday night. Near whiteout conditions are possible at times, creating hazardous road conditions due to low visibility.
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
fox47.com
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm
A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Number one advice is to stay in’: Medical experts recommend staying home as temperatures decrease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A winter storm is bringing bitterly cold temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin. People were out shoveling their driveways and said they were not planning to drive anytime soon. More than a million people throughout the United States are without power due to severe weather. Fox...
wearegreenbay.com
Strong winds? Half a foot of snow? Near-whiteout conditions? What to expect from Wisconsin’s latest winter storm
(WFRV) – As the Christmas holiday travel season kicks into full gear this week a large and impactful winter storm is taking aim at the central and Great Lakes region of the United States. This storm system, which will be taking shape Wednesday, will impact Wisconsin and many surrounding...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
mprnews.org
Big winds, blowing snow, subzero cold through Friday
Snow will continue to fall Wednesday through early Thursday. It will also be very cold, with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 degrees in southeastern Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Winter storm kicking in. Snow will continue to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key
RACINE, Wis. – While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec....
wxpr.org
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Snow emergency declared for Milwaukee County for Friday
A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
MADISON, Wis. — We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight. A We Energies spokesperson said the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is now back to a level that should meet all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
