Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater’s Jewel Has Been Dark Too Long
Since its opening in 1993, the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus has been known locally and in surrounding communities as a “jewel” — an unusually large premier performing arts venue for a community of Whitewater’s size. The facility has 1300 seats and a 400 square foot stage, and is fully accessible. It hosted dozens of dance, music, theatre, comedy, and university events every year. The auditorium is fortunate to be in close proximity to Milwaukee and Madison, as oftentimes touring groups that are on the schedule at venues there have added a stop in Whitewater, usually with a more affordable ticket price. Guests also appreciate the convenient, free parking.
whitewaterbanner.com
Weather Service Downgrades “Storm Warning” to “Weather Advisory;” Hazardous Conditions Continue till Sat. a.m.
According to a release on Friday at 2:30 p.m. from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Weather Forecast Office:. “Blowing and drifting snow is ongoing due to 35 to 50 mph winds, especially on open/rural roads. Bitterly cold wind chills in the -20 to -35F range will persist into mid Saturday morning. The cold temps and blowing snow are resulting in slick and icy stretches of roads.
whitewaterbanner.com
Three School Board Seats Open; What Happens if There are Less Than Three Candidates?
The election for the Whitewater Unified School District board will be held on April 4. Three seats are up for election; as of December 23, Stephanie Hicks, 1254 Tower Hill Pass, is the only person who has filed as a candidate. Incumbents Casey Judd and Steven J. Ryan have filed...
whitewaterbanner.com
#FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: Christmas Greetings
It’s time once again for #FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society. “Christmas Greetings” to everyone from the Whitewater Historical Society. This image is from the society’s collection of holiday “penny” post cards, popular during the first two decades of the 20th century. On the back...
Comments / 0